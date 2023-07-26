Shanghai-headquartered Hilong Marine has secured a $36 million contract from Lamprell for the installation of offshore platforms and the laying of submarine pipelines and cables.

Hilong revealed the new contract award to its subsidiary Hilong Marine Engineering in an announcement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company noted the project’s workscope involves “engineering construction services such as the installation of new platforms, retrofitting of existing platforms, laying of subsea pipelines, laying of submarine cables, replacement of platform risers and related transportation and installation (T&I) engineering”.

While Hilong did not specify the work location, Upstream understands that the offshore job is likely to be executed in Saudi Arabia for one of Aramco’s long-term agreement (LTA) deals.

Lamprell emerged as the preferred contractor for two coveted offshore deals from Saudi Aramco, involving its LTA arrangement with international contracting giants, Upstream reported this month.

Aramco to date in 2023 has awarded at least 11 LTA contracts totalling more than $3.5 billion to four leading international contractors, marking one of the highest investments in brownfield and offshore maintenance deals in recent years.

Aramco has selected United Arab Emirates-based Lamprell for two new LTA deals — involving the so-called contract release and purchase orders numbered 125 and 126, Upstream understands.