Indonesian independent Medco Energi has hit the streets with the main engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract for its Terubuk field development in the Natuna Sea offshore Indonesia.

The company is looking to achieve production start-up in 2025 from Terubuk, which is located on its prolific South Natuna Sea Block B production sharing contract, while the Siput discovery on the same block is expected to follow suit the following year.

Medco’s latest Terubuk prequalification notice stated the successful contractor would be responsible for carrying out all of the work including project management, project services, coordination with the company and its other contractors, company supplied data verification, detailed engineering, procurement (excluding company furnished material), construction, installation, pre-commissioning, commissioning support and start-up support as required to perform the work and deliver the contract objects.

Both sole contractors and consortia are eligible to bid for the EPCI contract which requires a minimum local content (known locally by the acronym of TKDN) of 55%.

The operator is also prequalifying companies to supply the internal part of the gas production scrubber for the Terubuk project.

Upstream approached Medco’s representatives for comment from the operator on the current status of its Terubuk project but the company declined to comment.

Article continues below the advert

Medco last October had tendered two engineering, procurement and construction contracts respectively for the Terubuk L and M wellhead platforms for the offshore field development.

Terubuk was one of several discoveries including Bronang, Kaci and West Belut that were made on the same block in 2020, and which the operator had intended to fast-track the development of before the Covid lockdowns and related logistical challenges.

Medco E&P Natuna operates the 11,155 square-kilometre South Natuna Sea Block B asset with a 40% interest on behalf of its partners Medco Daya Abadi Lestari having 35% and Prime Natuna on 25%. The current PSC is due to expire in 2028, so an extension will likely be needed to accommodate the upcoming new production.