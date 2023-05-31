Malaysia’s Hibiscus Petroleum is planning before end-September to bring on stream its April 2023 Bunga Lavatera discovery on Block PM3 CAA production sharing contract in the Malaysia-Vietnam commercial arrangement area.

Hibiscus delivered with its Bunga Lavatera-1 wildcat, which was drilled from its Bunga Pakma A platform. The well, which was drilled to a true vertical depth below sea level of 2347 metres, discovered gas in both the primary and secondary target sands, with the primary target gas-bearing sand coming in better than expected.