Private sector giant Cairn Oil & Gas has submitted a field development plan (FDP) to the India’s Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) for a promising gas and condensate field.

Vedanta-owned Cairn is India’s largest private-sector oil and gas producer and operates the huge Rajasthan onshore block RJ-0N-90/1, which hosts the Mangala, Bhagyam and Aishwariya oilfields.

Cairn said in a statement on Thursday that it has submitted a FDP “to produce more than 2000 barrels of oil equivalent initially” from a key onshore block in the Bharuch district of Gujarat.