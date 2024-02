Indian engineering and construction heavyweight Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has landed a key onshore contract from a leading joint venture between state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and the multi-billion Adani group.

L&T on Monday confirmed the award won by its hydrocarbon division, saying it had recently secured a “large onshore project from IndianOil Adani Ventures”, a joint venture comprising IOC and Adani.