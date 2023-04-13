Indonesia’s Saka Energi has launched the tender process for the transportation and installation contract for its Suisen-1 development — the next structure to be exploited on its producing Muriah production sharing contract offshore Indonesia.

Saka, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s state-owned gas transmission company Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN), is prequalifying contractors to provide T&I services for the Suisen-1 project.

This contract has a minimum local content (TKDN) requirement of 55%.

The workscope involves the transportation and installation of a new substructure monotower WHT-D as part of the phase one development.

The successful contractor will be tasked with the engineering, design and project management of the monotower’s T&I; and its responsibilities will also include related procurement, maintenance, customs clearance and warehousing.

The company too will need to provide all certification, port clearance and permits for the T&I scope including Migas’ certification for the monotower, if required, according to Saka’s prequalification documentation.

Article continues below the advert

The Muriah operator envisages the work — the contract is of six months’ duration — starting by September or October this year.

Saka currently produces from the shallow-water Kepodang field to the south of Suisen on the block, which lies about 180 kilometres northeast off the Central Java coast.

Kepodang is in natural production decline with output down from its peak of some 90 million cubic feet per of gas and expected to come to the end of its life around 2025.

Saka operates the Muriah PSC with a 100% interest after former operator and majority partner — Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali — in late 2019 elected to withdraw.

Petronas Carigali had held an 80% operated stake in Muriah with Saka having the remaining 20% equity.