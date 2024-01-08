Indonesian engineering contractor Rekabangun Energi Nusantara (REN) and its Chinese partner Xinjiang Petroleum Engineering, now part of China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Company (CPECC), are vying for work on Genting Oil & Gas’ Kasuri field development offshore Indonesia, for which the centrepiece is a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility.

“We are hoping to be able to emerge as the winner for the project,” REN chief executive Noor Korompot reportedly said, without elaboration.

The tender process is at the final stage, according to REN.

Indonesia’s Layar Nusantara Gas (PTLNG), an indirect subsidiary of Malaysia’s Genting, operates the Kasuri project in Bintuni Bay in West Papua province. PTLNG’s development plans envisage a 1.2 million tonnes per annum FLNG facility that will exploit 230 million cubic feet per day of gas from the Asap, Kido and Merah (AKM) fields.

The project is targeting production start-up by the second quarter of 2026.

PTLNG last September entered into a deal with China’s Wison (Nantong) Heavy Industry to secure long lead items for the FLNG project, which saw Wison New Energies issued with a limited notice to proceed for the purchase of $43.04 million-worth of long lead items for the liquefaction facility.

Wison, which performed the front-end engineering and design work for the Kasuri FLNG facility, noted PTLNG was thereby allowed to place orders for long-lead items including cold box, compressor and generator sets, prior to execution of the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning for the unit.

“Due to Indonesia’s archipelago nature and abundant marginal gas resources, FLNG facility offers the most cost-effective option to monetise natural gas in the region, and Wison sees Indonesia as an important strategic market for FLNG,” Wison chairman Hua Bangsong said at the time the NTP was awarded.

The Indonesian government in February 2023 approved the revised Plan of Development (POD) for the AKM fields, plus the Steenkool formation. In addition to supplying 230 MMcfd of gas to the FLNG facility for 18 years, a further 101 MMcfd of gas will be supplied over a 17-year term to an ammonia and urea (amurea) plant to be constructed in the province.

The revised PoD is based on 2.674 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas initially in place (GIIP).

Upstream earlier reported that the Asap discovery in 2011 hit gas in three separate intervals and flowed at a rate of 100 MMcfd of gas during testing.

The Merah gas discovery followed two year later and in 2014 two additional wells were drilled on the Kasuri PSC — one in the southern fault block of the Asap field and another on the Kido field.

The original Kasuri POD of 2018 envisaged 1.735 Tcf of GIIP in the Roabiba formation in the AKM fields being supplied for 20 years to a petrochemical plant to be built in Teluk Bintuni.

Genting, at the time of the original PoD, described the Steenkool formation — which was discovered and tested when the company drilled its Kido Shallow-1X well — as “exciting”, and seismic data were subsequently reprocessed to identify more prospects in that formation.

The operator had earlier estimated that the Steenkool formation alone could contribute additional 1 Tcf to 2 Tcf of gas resources to the Kasuri PSC.

Meanwhile, the Kais formation — karstic limestone that is widely distributed in the block, with thickness ranging between 1000 and 3000 metres — if proven to be gas bearing, would increase Kasuri’s reserves “by many times”, according to the operator.

Genting last September signed a conditional gas sales agreement (GSA) with local fertiliser company Pupuk Kalimantan Timur to supply feedstock to the proposed amurea project. The Kasuri operator subsequently said the conditional GSA depends on the fulfilment of certain conditions including procuring an engineering, procurement and construction contract for building the amurea plant as well as obtaining certain licences for the utilisation and acquisition of the land in Fakfak, West Papua. All these conditions need to be met by 1 December 2024, failing which the conditional GSA can be terminated, noted Genting.

Genting currently has a 100% operated interest in the Kasuri production sharing contract in Indonesia’s Papua Barat (West Papua) province.