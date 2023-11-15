Indonesian junior MGA Utama Energi is advancing its reactivation of the mature onshore Sepanjang oilfield in East Java, Indonesia.

MGA recently performed surface production tests on two wells with the SED #4 well flowing at a record rate of 4500 barrels per day and the SED #3 well achieving a none too shabby 3800 bpd of oil, said operation manager Nurdi Irianto.

The Sepanjang oilfield reactivation programme was started in mid-2022. The project includes the reinstallation of separator production facilities, the maintenance and repair of a Christmas tree wellhead, and the repair of pipelines.

MGA operates the Sepanjang and Pagerungan Utara block in Sumenep, Madura in East Java province with a 100% working interest. The asset contains two oilfields — Sepanjang and Pagerungan Utara Offshore (PUO). The block was first operated by ARBNI, which had success in 1990 with the Sepanjang Island 1 exploration well that flowed up to 2800 bpd of oil during drill stem testing, then Kangean Energy Indonesia (KEI) took over until 2018.

KEI was responsible for the Sepanjang oilfield development, the Plan of Development (POD) for which was approved in 2005. However, the field was subsequently shut in by late December 2011 after producing a total of 1.59 million barrels from three horizontal wells exploiting the Ngimbang Carbonate reservoir — SED-1A, SED-3 and SED-4, noted MGA.

Cities Service discovered the PUO field back in 1977 with the JS-53A1 wildcat in 1977, which was followed by the JS-53A2 delineation well eight years later, with this reservoir originally interpreted as a carbonate reef build-up of the Eocene Ngimbang formation, according to MGA.

After getting POD approval from the then-upstream regulator BP MIGAS in 2005, KEI drilled three wells in 2006 — the PUO-3 vertical delineation well in the middle part of the PUO structure, PUO-1A and PUO-2A — as horizontal development wells. This field that came on stream 11 years ago was subsequently shut in after producing a cumulative 800,000 barrels of oil.