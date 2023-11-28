A sustained oil price surge has sparked a flurry of activity in the oil and gas industry and created opportunities for fields once considered marginal, where developers are looking to redeploy floating production systems for quick returns on their investments.

Natarajan Paulraj, chief executive of Tuff Group, said the Singapore-based offshore services company has seen a notable increase in enquiries for the redeployment of floating production, storage, and offloading units, a field development option that has become more attractive amid a surplus of FPSOs coming off contract and available at reasonable prices.