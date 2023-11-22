International engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro has won a “mega” offshore contract from a leading Middle East player for the further development of a giant offshore oilfield.

L&T confirmed the award of a letter of intent for an offshore engineering, procurement, construction and installation deal from “a prestigious client in the Middle East”.

“The scope of work comprises [the] EPCI of a new large offshore platform and brownfield work of integration with existing facilities,” the Indian contractor noted, without specifying the end client or the offshore field involved.