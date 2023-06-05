Dutch-based pipe manufacturer Strohm has signed a contract with Brazilian independent Prio to provide its thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) solution to support operations at the Frade field in the Campos basin.

TCP can be used for a wide spectrum of applications such as supporting mature developments like Frade or for deep-water operations with high carbon dioxide contents that are typical of Brazil pre-salt fields.

The contract with Prio marks the first time TCP is used for permanent subsea operations in Brazil, where new development wells have been tied back to the Valente floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

Strohm has delivered and installed two sets of TCP jumpers for gas-lift service at Frade in the second quarter with the use of the Normand Pioneer vessel. Financial terms were not disclosed.

A couple of years ago, Strohm won a contract by Petrobras and Shell to provide TCP flowline and riser solution for use in Brazil’s pre-salt province.