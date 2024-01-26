US energy contractors McDermott and Baker Hughes have safely completed installation of subsea infrastructure at Inpex’s Ichthys field offshore northern Australia.

Awarded in 2019 — before the Covid pandemic — to the McDermott and Baker Hughes consortium, the subsea infrastructure project included engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of umbilicals, risers and flowlines (URF), a subsea production system comprising a new seven-inch (approximately 18 centimetres) vertical Christmas tree (VXT) system, all forming a subsea well gathering system (dubbed GS4) tied back to the existing Ichthys Explorer central processing facility.