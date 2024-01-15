Italian engineering and construction player Saipem has been fully acquitted of criminal charges by the Algerian Supreme Court in proceedings involving a 2008 bid process for a key engineering contract.

Saipem on Sunday confirmed the ruling and noted that the “Algerian Supreme Court confirmed the full acquittal by the Court of Appeal of Algiers in the criminal proceeding related to a 2008 bid for studies of the Rhourde Nouss QH competitive front-end engineering [and] design (FEED" contract.

“Saipem welcomes the decision of the Algerian Supreme Court with satisfaction,” it said.

Saipem stated that the Algerian Supreme Court “having rejected all the appeals, definitely confirmed the acquittal of the company already pronounced by the Court of Appeal of Algiers on 16 April 2023".

In April last year, the Court of Appeal of Algiers extended Saipem’s “acquittal to all charges and therefore annulled the fines and rejected the claims for compensation imposed by the Court of Algiers in the first-degree ruling", the contractor said.