Italy's Saipem has landed two offshore contracts in Guyana and Brazil, totalling up to $1.9 billion.

Saipem confirmed the awards on Wednesday, noting that ExxonMobil and Equinor were its clients.

The first contract from ExxonMobil was for the proposed Whiptail oilfield development located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, at a water depth of 2000 metres.

Saipem's workscope “includes the design, fabrication and installation of subsea structures, risers, flowlines, and umbilicals for a large subsea production facility”, it noted.