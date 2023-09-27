Oslo-listed subsea services player Subsea7 is the prefrerred winner of a contract worth upwards of $750 million, which is subject to consortium approval.

Subsea7 revealed no more details of the client or the project, on Wednesday simply announcing "receipt of a client recommendation to execute, subject to consortium partners’ approval, a major contract which will be recorded in the Subsea and Conventional business unit’s backlog in the third quarter 2023".

Consortium approval is expected in the fourth quarter this year.

"No further details are disclosed at this time due to contractual obligations," added Subsea7.