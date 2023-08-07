Singapore-headquartered independent Jadestone Energy is eyeing the potential redevelopment of the Penara, North Lukut and Puteri (PNLP) oilfields offshore Malaysia, which have been offline for some 18 months after the Bunga Kertas floating production, storage and offloading vessel had its class suspended.
Jadestone eyes FPSO redevelopment of oilfield offshore Malaysia
Operator could be producing again from PNLP asset as early as 2024
