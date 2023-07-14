Interest in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector is waning among domestic investors, with the latest auction offering just nine blocks instead of the initial 56.

In April, the Energy Ministry announced a plan to auction 56 oil and gas field and blocks in July, including several large blocks in the country’s promising Ustyurt region. Potential bidders were invited to indicate their interest in the acreage to enable the ministry to determine which assets to include.

At the end of April, the list of fields and blocks was reduced to 26 and then cut again to just nine, two days before the auction earlier this week.

Five already-delineated onshore fields and four perspective blocks were snapped up by operators, with Kazakh-registered Priority Oil & Gas paying 1.94 billion tenge ($4.3 million) for the Pustynnoye field and the Balykshy block in the Atyrau region.

Pustynnoye is a minor oilfield covering just over five square kilometres, but the Balykshy block spreads over more than 1500 square kilometres, according to the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

Priority Oil & Gas is understood to be controlled by Kazakh businessman Ramil Kimurov.

Article continues below the advert

According to the Kazakh oil and gas industry social network channel Energy Monitor, Kimurov may be affiliated to two other Kazakh producers, Maten Petroleum and KoZHan.

Priority Oil & Gas and Maten Petroleum share the same company incorporation address in the Kazakh city of Almaty.

Two other fields in the Atyrau region, Tazhigali Southwest and Kumysbek, were bought by local investor Big Steps for 849 million tenge.

Big Steps is reportedly controlled by Kazakh businesswoman Karina Yusupova, who is understood to operate a consumer goods trading firm and rental properties.

Other bidders in the tender committed to pay about 513 million tenge for five other tracts.

The Energy Ministry is hoping to hold talks with investors over of the remaining fields and blocks, Kazakh news outlet Orda said.

Authorities in Astana have been conducting auctions for oil and gas blocks online since 2020, initially aiming to boost a budget hit by businesses suffering from Covid-related shutdowns.

However, online auctions were popular among local investors and were continued after the removal of Covid restrictions.

Kazakh oil producers have faced several challenges recently, including their dependence having to send output through Russia for export to international markets.

Interruptions and restrictions in the electricity supply in the Mangistau and Atyrau oil provinces led to a sizeable drop in production last week.

Almost a week after the power was restored, Kazakh oil production remains about 5% below the level seen before the blackout hit the oil and gas producers at the beginning of July, according to the Energy Ministry.

Industry analysts warn that blackouts are likely to reoccur due to the lack of investment in, and significant wear of, power generating facilities built during the Soviet era.