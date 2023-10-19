Kazakhstan has forged new co-operation and financing agreements with partners in China for its oil and gas riches, capitalising on the lack of progress on a gas pipeline between Moscow and Beijing.

Astana and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) will extend an oilfield development contract to allow CNPC to continue producing in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region after 2025.

A permanent deal has under been discussion since Kazakh authorities granted a temporary extension last year.

The agreement on the extension of “contract No 76” was signed on Wednesday at an event in Beijing to mark the 10th anniversary of China’s Belt & Road Initiative launched by President Xi Jinping.

CNPC Aktobemunaygaz has operated the licence for the past 26 years producing about 3.3 billion barrels of oil and 150 billion cubic metres of gas. It is one of the largest oil projects in Kazakhstan.

On the natural gas side, Kazakh state run gas pipeline operator and producer Qazaqgaz has signed a basic principles co-operation agreement with China’s privately held oil producer Geo-Jade Petroleum for the development of the Pridorozhnoye field.

The field is located in the Jambyl region of Kazakhstan and lies in the same province that is home to the Qazaqgaz’ main gas asset, the Amangeldy deposit.

Geo-Jade is already an investor in three other hydrocarbon projects in Kazakhstan, according to the company.

Finally, Kazakh state run holding Samruk-Kazyna has signed an agreement with Bank of China to arrange a loan to fund building a gas processing plant that will handle additional associated output from the Kashagan field Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea.

When 1 billion cubic metres of associated sour gas can be evacuated to the new plant on the Caspian Sea shore, Kashagan will be in position to boost production by about 25,000 barrels per day of oil, its operator said.

Samruk-Kazyna also signed a joint development agreement with China Power International Holding to build a 1 gigawatt wind farm in Kazakhstan.

China Power has been reported as planning to invest $150 million into the Jambyl region project.

Russian disappointment

The Kazakh announcements are in sharp contrast to the lack of updates from Russia or China on the progress of the Sila Sibiri 2 gas export pipeline project that Moscow hopes will transport 50 billion cubic metres of gas from West Siberia across Mongolia to China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Jinping has reportedly addressed as “dear friend”, indicated earlier this year that a gas supply agreement between Russian gas giant Gazprom and CNPC was “in a high state of readiness”.

But Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency Tass that “no documents on Sila Sibiri 2 will be signed this time”.

The Kremlin has been prioritising this project since Gazprom halted most of its gas supplies to Europe last year in response to sanctions imposed on the country and its corporations after the invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom said that the only binding document it signed in China this week was an addendum to the existing long-term gas supply agreement via Sila Sibiri 1.

The document envisages higher Russian gas supplies to China via the pipeline this year that it had been originally contracted by CNPC.

Sila Sibiri 1 is still operating below its nameplate capacity, which is set to be reached in 2025.