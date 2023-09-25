US contractor KBR has won an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) contract for Woodside Energy’s Scarborough gas project in Australia.

KBR will undertake modifications to Train 1 at Woodside’s existing Pluto liquefied natural gas project to enable the processing of up to 3 million tonnes per annum of Scarborough gas through the train.

No details of the schedule or the value of this EPCm contract were divulged although Woodside has heralded 2026 as the start-up date for Scarborough.

"KBR is pleased to support Woodside in the modification of the Pluto Train 1 LNG facility to enable processing of Scarborough gas, and in turn provide opportunity to extend the life of the plant," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR’s president — sustainable technology solutions.

"KBR is committed to helping its clients navigate the energy transition, which includes gas as a key part of the energy mix. We are also excited to focus on engaging local and Indigenous businesses to support the project and proud to be creating jobs and opportunities within Western Australia."

The contractor has nearly 50 years of experience in designing, developing and supporting cryogenic LNG facilities. KBR claimed “this deep domain knowledge” makes it ideally suited to provide high end engineering and project management services to support this project.

Woodside in late 2021 took the final investment decision for Scarborough, which is located about 375 kilometres off the coast of Western Australia. The field will be exploited via an initial eight wells tied back to a floating production unit with a further eight wells being drilled over the field life.

Gas produced from Scarborough’s reservoir that contains less than 0.1% carbon dioxide will be transported via a new approximate 430 kilometre-long trunkline for processing at the Pluto LNG facility, where Woodside is currently constructing a second liquefaction train.