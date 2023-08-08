Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP is preparing to drill a second appraisal well on its major Lang Lebah sour gas discovery offshore Malaysia, ahead of a final investment decision targeted for early next year on the multibillion-dollar development.
Key appraisal well drilling set for major gas discovery ahead of final investment decision
PTTEP taking time to revisit Lang Lebah before committing to Malaysia field development
8 August 2023 8:47 GMT Updated 8 August 2023 9:24 GMT
By
in Singapore