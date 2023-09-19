Oslo-listed AF Gruppen has won a contract to help decommission Equinor’s Heimdal main platform, including its 20,000-tonne deck, in the Norwegian North Sea.

Heerema Marine Contractors is overseeing the entire decommissioning process after being selected by Equinor in March 2021.

Heerema was hired to remove, dismantle and recycle the topsides and jackets of the Heimdal main platform, the Heimdal riser platform and the Veslefrikk A platform.

Gruppen's contract covers engineering and offshore preparatory work focused on the biggest facility, Heimdal main.

The decommissioning process will begin with offshore platform surveys starting later this year, followed by detailed engineering and offshore preparations over the next three years.

Gruppen’s specific scope includes surveying, engineering and preparing the Heimdal main topsides for removal using reverse installation techniques.

The Heimdal platform is a pivotal facility located in block 25/4, west of Stord port in the northern North Sea.

It is located north of Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field and south of its Oseberg complex, close to the maritime boundary with the UK.

Discovered in 1972, Heimdal came on stream in 1986 and has since yielded 46 billion cubic metres of gas and 44 million barrels of oil.

However, because production has been steadily declining, the Heimdal owners and users reached a decision to cease operations in June 2023.

To accommodate this change, gas from Oseberg will no longer be routed through the riser platform at Heimdal.

Instead, it will use a new subsea bypass connecting Oseberg with the major Statpipe and Vesterled pipelines.

Equinor has a 29.4% stake in the asset and is partnered by Spirit Energy on 28.8%, Petoro on 20%, TotalEnergies on 16.7% and Lotos E&P with 5%.