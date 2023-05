Dutch yard Heerema Fabrication Group Vlissingen has secured the last contract for major fixed facilities related to Aker BP’s Nkr115 billion ($10.4 billion) Yggdrasil field development offshore Norway.

Kjell Inge Rokke-owned Aker BP said on Friday that it awarded Heerema Vlissingen the contract for procurement and construction of the steel jacket, or legs, for the Munin offshore platform.

“This is an important contract for the Yggdrasil development.