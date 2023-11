Kosmos Energy aims to produce first oil from its recent 135 million barrel Tiberius discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico by the end of 2025.

The UK-listed independent discovered Tiberius last month in 7500 feet of water in Keathley Canyon Block 964.

The probe hit about 250 feet of net oil pay after being drilled to a final depth of about 25,800 feet, testing a four-way structural trap, hitting oil in its primary Wilcox target.