A pairing of Indian engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Oslo-listed Subsea 7 has landed multiple offshore contracts from Saudi Aramco under the latter’s coveted long-term agreement (LTA) framework to which a select group of international contractors have access.

L&T confirmed the award of multiple contracts on Tuesday, without naming the client or the offshore fields involved.

“The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore structures and upgradation of existing facilities,” it noted.

Saudi Aramco is yet to respond to a query on the EPCI awards, but well-informed sources told Upstream that the projects have been jointly awarded to the L&T, Subsea 7 grouping, and involve Aramco’s contract release and purchase orders (CRPOs) 98, 120 and 121.