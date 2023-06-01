The major UK producer Ithaca Energy has an eye on the country's energy security as it prepares to drill a pair of important offshore wells while pushing ahead with projects to enhance its production of oil and gas.

The company said in its quarterly results that the K2 exploration well and the Leverett appraisal well both start drilling this month to provide potential "near-term upside".

K2 is an operated oil exploration target considered a low-risk, near-field prospect that could be developed quickly via subsea tie-back, said Ithaca.