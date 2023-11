A joint venture of Woodside and BP are maturing a major deep-water gas development in Trinidad and Tobago which BP describes as "the first of its kind" for the Caribbean nation.

The proposed Calypso project comprises five discoveries Bongos, Bele, Tuk, Hi-Hat, Boom in blocks 23(a) and 14, about 170 kilometres north-east of the island of Tobago in a water depth of about 2000 metres.