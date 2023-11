The owner of the second-largest undeveloped oil and gas discovery in the UK North Sea believes it is in a strong position to attract farm-in partners to enable the project to move to a final investment decision.

The Cambo discovery has a gross best estimate resource of 146 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to owner Ithaca Energy, and has a matured development concept based on a purpose-built cylindrical floating production, storage and offloading vessel designed by Sevan SSP.