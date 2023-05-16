Malaysia’s Petra Energy has won the hook-up and commissioning contract for Petronas Carigali’s Kasawari offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The HUC contract, which will run from March 2023 until December 2025, was awarded as a sub-contract by the project’s lead contractor Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering (MMHE). The value of Petra’s contract was not divulged.

Malaysia's national upstream company Petronas Carigali last November took the final investment decision for the Kasawari CCS project, which is located on its 100%-held Block SK 316 offshore Sarawak.

The Kasawari scheme, set to be one of the world’s largest offshore CCS projects, aims to capture more than 3 million tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide.

“Being given the opportunity to undertake work for one of the largest offshore CCS projects in the world is a meaningful achievement. The board and management appreciate the support from MMHE and the confidence that it has placed in [us],” said Petra.

Earlier this month, MMHE awarded Australia’s Worleythe contract to provide detailed engineering design services for the Kasawari CCS platform, jacket, bridge and subsea pipeline.

Article continues below the advert

The detailed engineering will be performed by teams from Malaysian subsidiary Ranhill Worley with support from wider Worley, Advisian and Intecsea teams in Australia and Singapore.

The new CCS platform, the first of its kind in Malaysia, will bridge-linked to the Kasawari central processing platform. MMHE has been tasked with fabrication of both facilities.

As much as 76 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the Kasawari CCS project will be reinjected into depleted reservoirs at the M1 field over the project life.