Malaysian energy services solutions provider T7 Global has won a 400 million ringgit ($84.6 million) contract to supply its newly constructed mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) TSeven Shirley for Valeura Energy’s Nong Yao C oilfield development offshore Thailand.

Construction of the MOPU has been completed and is scheduled for sailaway soon to the Nong Yao field, in the Gulf of Thailand. T7 noted this deployment is a significant milestone for the company, as it marks its maiden foray into Thai waters.

T7 on Friday officially named the newbuild platform at China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s Beihai Shipyard in Qing Dao, China, where it was fabricated.

Singapore-headquartered Valeura last month said it expects start-up from Nong Yao C in June.

The Toronto-listed operator is investing US$47 million net to expand its producing Nong Yao field through exploitation of the Nong Yao C accumulation.

Once on location, the MOPU will be connected via a pipeline to the existing field infrastructure and will serve as the wellhead production platform for the C extension project.

“As soon as practical” after installation and commissioning, Valeura intends to begin drilling a programme of nine development wells — six producers and three water injection wells — and in tandem with performing debottlenecking works on the existing facilities to accommodate the new production.

First oil is expected in June and, when ramped up over the following months, the operator is targeting peak output of approximately 11,000 barrels per day, net to its 90% working interest.

“This MOPU [TSeven Shirley] shall begin its charter in 2024 for the next five years ensuring long-term financial visibility for the group, similar to the 10-year charter of the TSeven Elise MOPU in Malaysia waters,” commented T7 Global chief executive Tan Kay Zhuin.

“The group will focus on expanding its offshore energy assets as one of the growth drivers in the coming years.”

The contractor's MOPU TSeven Elise is currently working on Malaysian national upstream company Petronas Carigali’s Bayan field offshore Sarawak under a charter that is due to expire in 2032.