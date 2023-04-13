Malaysian energy giant Petronas has lifted its three-year suspension of compatriot PBJV Group, a subsidiary of Barakah Offshore, a step towards the contractor being potentially able to bid for work again with the operator and other players in Malaysia.

Barakah confirmed that Petronas has lifted this suspension on 6 April 2023.

"Following the upliftment, any license renewal application by PBJV are [sic] subject to assessment and consideration in accordance with Petronas’ licensing and registration requirements,” Barakah said.

"The company will take all the necessary steps towards the license renewal.”

In a 9 July 2019, filing with Bursa Malaysia — the Malaysian Stock Exchange — Barakah Offshore announced it had been notified the previous day that PBJV's licence had been suspended by Petronas for a three-year term due to reported non-performance.

Barakah at the time said the letter of suspension indicated there was an adverse report from Petronas' upstream subsidiary Petronas Carigali in relation to PBJV's provision of underwater services to Petronas Carigali.

“The implication of the letter is that Petronas including its subsidiaries and any petroleum arrangement contractors (other operators in Malaysia) will not award any new contract to PBJV during the suspension period.”

PBJV was not allowed to bid for new projects carried out by Petronas or its subsidiaries or any petroleum arrangement contractorsduring the suspension period although it was able to complete existing and ongoing contracts.