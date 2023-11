McDermott International of the US has confirmed the award of a prized offshore contract from India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for unfinished work on its $5 billion Cluster 2 deep-water development off the country’s east coast.

The company confirmed the development today and said it has been “awarded a large transportation & installation (T&I) contract by ONGC for the KG-DWN-98/2 development project, located off the east coast of India.”