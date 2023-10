McDermott International of the US has confirmed the award for a prized offshore contract for work on Vietnam’s multibillion-dollar Block B gas-to-power project.

The US contracting giant said on Tuesday that a “consortium comprised of McDermott and Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) has received a limited letter of award from Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company for EPCI, and hook-up and commissioning (HUC) services," involving the offshore development.