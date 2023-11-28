US contractor McDermott has won a contract to carry out engineering and construction work at the Manatee gas field project that Shell is looking to develop in Trinidad & Tobago.

McDermott has been awarded a limited notice to proceed related to a contract for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of infrastructure at Manatee.

The scope of work comprises of design, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation and commissioning of a wellhead platform, offshore and onshore gas pipelines.

Shell told Upstream earlier this summer that a final investment decision to develop Manatee — in which holds a 100% stake — was approaching.

The European supermajor had approved the necessary financing, the Trinidad & Tobago government said in September.

The contract award is the second for the US company, after it won an earlier contract — announced in March — to carry out front-end engineering design for the gas field.

The Manatee field is a conventional gas development and once commissioned, gas will supply both domestic and export markets from Trinidad & Tobago.

The country is Latin America’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, through the Atlantic LNG facility operated by Shell. The site has been producing below capacity for some time, and the country has been seeking to encourage exploration and development of new fields.

The Manatee field is part of the cross-border Loran-Manatee discovery, shared by Trinidad and Venezuela.

The field holds some 10 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, with 7.3 Tcf on Venezuela’s side and the 2.7 Tcf on Trinidad’s side.