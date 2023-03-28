European supermajor Shell has awarded US-based player McDermott International a front-end engineering and design contract for a major natural gas development offshore Trinidad & Tobago.

Under the contract scope for the Manatee shallow-water gas project, McDermott will provide comprehensive FEED services for a wellhead platform, export pipeline system, shore approach, midstream pipeline and onshore control room.

According to McDermott, the award follows the successful completion of an early contract engagement with Shell.

Engineering and execution planning efforts for the Manatee contract with be led by McDermott’s team in the US with support from Malaysia, China and Mexico.