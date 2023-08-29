Abu Dhabi-based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) has awarded an offshore fabrication contract to Lamprell for work on multiple platform jackets.

Lamprell confirmed the development on Monday and said that the deal involves “five jackets for an oil and gas sector project based in the Middle East.”

“The project scope consists of the fabrication, painting and load-out of five offshore jackets and boat landings with an optional scope, which includes the supply and fabrication of grillage and sea-fastening of the structures,” the company stated.

Lamprell chief executive Ian Prescott said the award involves “construction of five jackets with an overall fabrication weight of almost 14,000 tonnes”.

Both NPCC and Lamprell are also a part of Aramco’s strategic long term agreement (LTA), which includes up to 10 international contracting giants.

Aramco’s LTA contractors are responsible for all maintenance and fabrication work on some of the largest offshore oilfields in Saudi Arabia.

Fabrication yards in the Middle East are nearing their optimum capacities, as state giants including Adnoc and Saudi Aramco continue to offer billions of dollars worth of new contracts.