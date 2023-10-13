Abu Dhabi-based contracting giant National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), which owns compatriot National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), is eyeing participation in "all active global markets," as it forges ahead with its expansion plans, the company's chief executive has said.

NPCC, the largest oil & gas engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor in the UAE, was recently awarded a $8.2 billion offshore contract from state giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) in a consortium with Italy’s Saipem for work on Hail & Ghasha sour gas development.