Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading contracting player in the Middle East that is executing oil and gas projects worth billions of dollars in Saudi Arabia, has shrugged off any immediate risks of the ongoing Red Sea conflict on its regional operations.

Subramanian Sarma, L&T’s senior executive vice president of energy said a large part of its Middle East business is in Saudi Arabia, mostly on the eastern coast and is “far away from the conflict zone of Red Sea".