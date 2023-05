Petronas subsidiary Vestigo Petroleum is to use MISC’s MaMPU 1 floating production, storage and offloading to exploit its Bentara marginal oilfield offshore Sarawak, East Malaysia.

MISC this week is relocating the floater from the Anjung Kecil (AKL) field and installing the associated mooring system at Bentara, which also involves a wellhead platform.

The MaMPU 1 FPSO had been producing at Vestigo’s Anjung Kecil field, also offshore Sarawak since the vessel was delivered in 2016.