Japanese floating production giant Modec has confirmed its contract to build and operate the floating production, storage and offloading vessel for the Uaru offshore oil project that represents its debut in Guyana and its first contract with ExxonMobil in 20 years.

The FPSO will be named Errea Wittu, which Modec said means "abundance", and will be based on Modec's M350TM newbuild hull design, able to store around 2 million barrels of oil.

The floater will have topsides designed to produce 250,000 barrels per day of oil and will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, water injection capacity of 350,000 bpd and produced water capacity of 300,000 bpd.