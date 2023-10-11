Japanese floating production specialist Modec has offered a deal to Chinese yard Bomesc Offshore Engineering for the provision of topside modules for the floating production, storage and offloading vessel destined for Equinor’s BM-C-33 pre-salt development offshore Brazil.

Bomesc said the $140 million contract covers the engineering, procurement and construction work for chemical modules, power modules and processing modules.