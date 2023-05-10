Modec has confirmed it will supply one of the most complex floating production, storage and offloading vessels in its history for Equinor's $9 billion BM-C-33 ultra-deepwater project in Brazil.

A sales and purchase agreement between Equinor and Modec is a two-phase lumpsum turnkey contract covering both the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work plus the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the FPSO.

Modec will also provide Equinor with operations and maintenance of the FPSO for the first year from first oil, after which Equinor plans to operate the vessel itself.