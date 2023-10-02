Russia has resumed efforts to sell the 30% stake in the Sakhalin 1 oil and gas development in the country’s far east that it confiscated from ExxonMobil last year.

The government last week appointed Moscow-based B1-Consult to estimate the value of shareholding taken from the US supermajor after its decision to exit Russia.

Sakhalin 1 operates three offshore oil and gas fields in the northeast of Sakhalin Island, with oil exported to Japan and other markets in Asia and the Pacific, while gas is delivered to domestic customers.