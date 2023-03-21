A major new multi-field oil and gas development is taking shape offshore Norway to the west of the giant Troll field operated by Equinor, according to a joint-venture partner.
The Ringvei Vest project will be a “multi-hundred million barrel cluster development” that will tap into a series of discoveries made west of Troll in recent years, co-owner Longboat Energy said today.
The discoveries have come thick and fast in the last couple of years in the Troll-Gjoa area and, based on information by Equinor and other joint venture partners, Ringvei Vest will be based on the development of all, or most, of the following discoveries:
- Rover South (2023)
- Rover North (2021)
- Heisenberg (2023)
- Echino South (2019)
- Swisher (2020)
- Blasto (2021)
- Toppand (2022)
- Kveikje (2022)
Equinor said recently there is uncertainty as to the size of each discovery, but an average of the various estimates gives a total volume of around 350 million barrels of oil equivalent, which it said corresponds...