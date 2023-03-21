A major new multi-field oil and gas development is taking shape offshore Norway to the west of the giant Troll field operated by Equinor, according to a joint-venture partner.

The Ringvei Vest project will be a “multi-hundred million barrel cluster development” that will tap into a series of discoveries made west of Troll in recent years, co-owner Longboat Energy said today.

The discoveries have come thick and fast in the last couple of years in the Troll-Gjoa area and, based on information by Equinor and other joint venture partners, Ringvei Vest will be based on the development of all, or most, of the following discoveries:

Rover South (2023)

Rover North (2021)

Heisenberg (2023)

Echino South (2019)

Swisher (2020)

Blasto (2021)

Toppand (2022)

Kveikje (2022)

Equinor said recently there is uncertainty as to the size of each discovery, but an average of the various estimates gives a total volume of around 350 million barrels of oil equivalent, which it said corresponds...