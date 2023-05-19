The latest development well drilled offshore Turkey by state oil company TPAO and its Canadian partner Trillion Energy has been a success, hitting more net gas pay than expected, and promising to boost production further at the long-neglected South Akcakoca Sub Basin (SASB) asset.

Trillion operates the gas-rich, shallow-water SASB block in the southwest Black Sea, having acquired a 36.75% in the asset for US$2.1 million in 2017 from Dubai-based Tiway Oil, which was in administration.

In 2018, Trillion acquired Foinavon Energy’s 12.25%