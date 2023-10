US operator Llog Exploration and Spanish joint venture partner Repsol have drilled a successful oil appraisal well on the Blacktip deep-water discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Blacktip–2 ST1 delineation well was completed in September 2023, and Repsol said in its third-quarter report the well had proved the existence of a prolific Wilcox play.

The well was drilled in the Alaminos Canyon 380 licence, which is part of the Blacktip project owned by 50:50 parners Llog and Repsol.