Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) has issued two separate calls to contractors to build a major new gas production complex and export pipeline at its Atshan project in the Murzuq basin.

In 2019, NOC gave the go-ahead for its 100%-owned subsidiary Zallaf Oil & Gas to pull together a plan to exploit large volumes of associated gas held in the onshore asset which straddles blocks NC 210 and NC 151, close to the border with Algeria.

This project is now moving ahead, with Zallaf in the market for contractors to fabricate a large scale gas processing plant at the field and to build a gas export pipeline.