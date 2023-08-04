The plan for the proposed Teal West oil development in the UK North Sea has been approved by the UK regulator paving the way for first oil in late 2024 or early 2025.

The operator Hibiscus Petroleum said the field development plan had been approved by the North Sea Transition Authority on 1 August 2023.

The next stage is the internal final investment decision which, if it materialises, will result in first oil from the Teal West field in late 2024 or early 2025, added Hibiscus.

The Teal West discovery is located in the Central North Sea in Block 21/24d. Water depth at the location is 90 metres.

The field will be a two-well subsea tie-back to the existing Anasuria floating production, storage and offloading vessel which is 3.4 kilometres away.

Tie-back target: the Anasuria FPSO Photo: HIBISCUS PETROLEUM

Oil will be exported to shore via offtake tankers and produced gas will be used as fuel offshore with the remaining gas exported to shore via the existing Fulmar gas line.

Article continues below the advert

The Anasuria FPSO currently receives oil production from the Guillemot A, Teal and Teal South and Cook fields.

Teal West is owned by Hibiscus and Neo Energy, with stakes of 70% and 30%, respectively.

Malaysian company Hibiscus said in its most recent quarterly that the drilling of the initial development well is planned in May 2024 and that a non-commitment rig letter of intent had been signed off.

Long lead items have been identified and orders, with minimum commitment, are starting to be placed.