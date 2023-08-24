New York-listed TechnipFMC has landed a contract worth up to $250 million for installation work on TotalEnergies' producing Girassol field in Block 17 offshore Angola.

Discovered in the mid-1990s, Girassol opened up Angola’s deep-water Congo basin play, hosting the French supermajor’s first floating production, storage and offloading vessel in the country.

TechnipFMC on Wednesday confirmed it had been awarded a significant contract to install flexible pipe and associated subsea structures for the Girassol Life Extension (GIR LIFEX) project.

The subsea contracting giant last year won an engineering, procurement and supply contract for subsea flowlines and connectors for the GIR LIFEX project.

Jonathan Landes, president subsea at TechnipFMC, said the company has good knowledge of the offshore field, “having built the subsea tree systems for the original Girassol development".

TechnipFMC defines a significant contract as one having a value between $75 million and $250 million.