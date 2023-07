The Norwegian government has hit back at claims its approval of new oilfield development projects violates the nation’s constitution.

Environmental groups Greenpeace Nordic and Natur og Ungdom (Young Friends of the Earth Norway) are taking legal action to try to halt development of Equinor’s Breidablikk and Aker BP’s Yggdrasil and Tyrving fields, claiming the government failed to take into account the schemes’ climate impact.