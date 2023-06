The Norwegian parliament has, as expected, given its approval to the huge Aker BP-led investments that will develop nearly 900 million barrels of oil equivalent across the Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris offshore projects.

Final investment decisions were made on both projects in December 2022, but parliament's stamp of approval was still required.

Aker BP on 5 June said the approvals had been received, and was a major milestone for the joint venture owners as well as Norwegian society.